Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, and Light to Moderate Rainfall Forecast for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a multi-day weather forecast for Telangana, predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and significant rainfall across the state over the coming days. Residents are advised to stay cautious, especially in districts prone to heavy rain and lightning.

Weather Forecast Details

June 9 (Night) to June 10 (Morning):

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated locations in districts such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Khammam. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are forecast across all districts.

June 10 to June 11:

The weather pattern will persist, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected at isolated places statewide. Residents should remain vigilant due to the potential for sudden weather changes.

June 11:

Light to moderate rainfall will continue across Telangana, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in all districts. The IMD urges caution as lightning risks remain high.

June 13:

Rainfall is expected to intensify, with light to moderate rain at many places. A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for isolated areas in districts like Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to affect the entire state.

June 14:

Widespread rainfall will continue, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected across all districts. The IMD advises residents to monitor updates closely.

June 14 to June 15:

Light to moderate rain is forecast at many places, though detailed predictions beyond this period are yet to be finalized.