Thunderstorm With Gusty Winds Expected in 4 Districts In Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (MeT) on Monday said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with 30 to 40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places in erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that water pooling on roads and low lying areas in many locations was expected because of rains apart from traffic congestion in several locations, besides wet and slippery roads. Trees and electric poles were likely to be affected apart from drainage clogging.

The IMD said necessary advisory may be issued by municipal corporations for displaying the warnings and necessary action for clearing water. Necessary advisory may be issued by municipal road, rail and traffic wings for traffic regulation. The response force may be advised to take necessary action, it added.