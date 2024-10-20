Thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in many areas of Telangana for next 24 hours

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with 30-40 kmph, are likely to be experienced at isolated places in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kumuram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal districts of Telangana, from the afternoon on October 20, 2024 to October 21, morning.

The weather department has asked the officials and people to follow the guidelines of the State Disaster Mangaement Authority (SDMA) for the next 24 hours to avoid any problem.