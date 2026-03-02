Throwing Colours, Coloured Water on Unwilling Persons Prohibited: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has prohibited throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour, on public roads and public places in Hyderabad, causing annoyance.

The police prohibited movement of two wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order and or causing inconveniences, annoyance or danger to the public, he said in an order issued on Monday.

The order shall be in force from 6 pm on February 2 to 6 am on February 4 in connection with celebrations of "Holi Festival-2026". He said any person violating the order shall be liable for prosecution for violation under Section 76 of The Hyderabad City Police Act.