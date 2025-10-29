Thrombolysis Betters Rescue Rate Of Stroke Patients

Hyderabad: Hospitals across Telangana, including government-run Gandhi Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims), have raised an alarm over the increasing number of young stroke victims, and called for urgent awareness and faster response.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the eve of World Stroke Day on October 29, Dr R Ramesh, head of neurology at Gandhi Hospital, said, “The data showing young adults as victims is accurate. We get five to six emergency stroke cases everyday. The golden hour for treatment has now been extended to four and a half hours from the earlier three. We treat cases using thrombolysis procedures. There is a possibility to begin intervention treatments in future.”

He stressed that controlling blood pressure and diabetes remains critical, while avoiding smoking, alcohol, and maintaining a balanced diet with regular exercise helps prevent stroke and related cardiovascular problems.

At Nims, doctors highlighted advanced treatments available under Aarogyasri, including thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, and the new drug sovateltide, which has shown promise in improving recovery outcomes. “Time is crucial. If a patient reaches within four hours, thrombolysis can be done, and thrombectomy can be performed within 24 hours for selected cases,” NIMS neurologists said.

Dr Y. Muralidhar Reddy, neurologist explained that stroke is not always sudden. “Many strokes are preceded by subtle signs like confusion, fatigue, or difficulty swallowing. Transient Ischemic Attacks (mini-strokes) are crucial warnings that should never be ignored. Nearly one in three patients with a TIA will have a major stroke if left untreated.”

According to ICMR data, Telangana’s stroke prevalence — 257 per 100,000 — is higher than the national average. Men are twice as vulnerable as women, and one in seven stroke patients in Hyderabad are between 25 and 45 years old.

Despite this, a recent survey found that 81 per cent of Hyderabad residents cannot identify stroke symptoms, making awareness campaigns vital. Experts reiterated that 80 per cent of strokes are preventable through healthy habits and regular health checkups.

Dr Subhash Kaul, senior consultant neurologist at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, highlighted that stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and disability, but outcomes can improve dramatically with timely recognition and treatment. “Stroke is a true medical emergency. Immediate hospitalisation can mean the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability,” he said.