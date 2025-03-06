Three-Years-Old Kidnapped From Nalgonda GGH Premises

Khammam: A three-year-old boy, Abdul Ahamed alias Abbu, was kidnapped from the premises of Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nalgonda on Tuesday, prompting a police complaint late on Wednesday night at the Nalgonda Town-II Police Station.

The child’s parents, Md Ahmed and Munisa — residents of Nalgonda who have been living on the hospital grounds in a makeshift shed for the past three years — had been living there after facing family rejection following their 2021 love marriage. Initially, the couple lived in Dargha at Meerbagh before relocating to the hospital premises, a fact that had gone unnoticed by local authorities.

Munisa revealed that over the past five days, a man had been cultivating a friendly relationship with her and even offered chocolates to her son. However, she found that her son was missing from the hospital on Tuesday morning. The details of the individual remain unclear.

Sub-inspector Nagaraju of the Nalgonda Town-II Police stated that CCTV cameras on the hospital premises captured footage of the suspect, who was seen leaving with the boy toward the Nalgonda railway station. Police are pursuing leads to nab the kidnapper.

In addition to the kidnapping investigation, authorities have also begun scrutinising the behaviour of the boy’s father, Md Ahmed, due to concerns regarding his alcohol addiction, which may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding the incident.