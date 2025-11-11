Three-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By School Bus In Bhadradri-Kothagudem

NALGONDA: A three-year-old boy was crushed to death after coming under the wheels of a private school bus at Krishalabodu Thanda in Chundrugonda mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Deekshith, son of Bhukya Gopi and Akhila.

According to the police, the child was playing in front of his house when the school bus from Julurupadu knocked him down. He died on the spot. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Chundrugonda police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have taken up investigation.

