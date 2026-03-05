Three Workers Killed After Falling from Under-Construction Building in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Three construction workers died after falling from an under-construction building in the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to locals, the workers reportedly slipped and fell from the fifth floor of the building. Three of them died on the spot due to the impact, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Further details about the incident are awaited.