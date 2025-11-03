Three Sisters Among Victims of Chevella Road Tragedy

Hyderabad: The horrific road accident in Chevella of Rangareddy has left an entire family devastated. Three sisters from Tandur town in Vikarabad district — Tanusha, Sai Priya, and Nandini — daughters of Ellayya Goud from Gandhinagar, were among those who lost their lives in the mishap.

Family members said the sisters had recently attended a wedding and were returning to Hyderabad when tragedy struck. In another heart-wrenching loss, Akhila Reddy, a young woman from Lakshminarayanapur village in Yalal mandal, also died in the same accident. Akhila, who was pursuing an MBA, was returning to the city after the weekend. Her mother and relatives broke down in tears upon reaching the accident site, mourning the untimely death of their daughter.