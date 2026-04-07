Three Scribes Held For Extorting Gas Delivery Boy

Police have arrested three scribes who posed as vigilance officials and extorted ₹50,000 from a gas delivery agent in Filmnagar two days ago. According to police, the accused intercepted M Shiva Kumar while he was delivering LPG cylinders at MRCA Lane, Filmnagar. Claiming to be vigilance officers from the civil supplies department, they accused him of collecting an additional ₹1,000 from a customer.

The trio showed videos and threatened to file a case against him, demanding ₹60,000 to avoid arrest. They forcibly transferred ₹50,000 from the victim’s phone through UPI payment before escaping.

Based on Shiva Kumar’s complaint, police examined CCTV footage and identified the accused as Mohammed Alihasan of Rajendranagar Suncity P&T Colony, Taufiq of Musheerabad, and Mohammed Taj of Padmaraonagar.

Electrician killed in planned attack at Balapur

Unidentified acquaintances allegedly murdered 22-year-old electrician Mohammad Naseer in Shaheennagar in the early hours of Sunday. Balapur police said they suspected it to be the outcome of a previous enmity.

According to police, at about 9 pm on Sunday, two friends visited his residence and invited him to dinner, and he left with them on a two-wheeler. At about 12.45 am on Monday, a local alerted the victim’s relatives that he had been attacked near an open plot on Wadi-e-Saleheen main road. The family rushed to the spot and found Naseer lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the victim sustained multiple wounds to the neck, abdomen and head. Investigations suggested that four persons, including Mohammad Dastagir and Mohammad Subanuddin who took him from his house, were involved in the murder. The other two were identified as Mohammad Iliyas and Mohammad Nadeem Khan. The accused allegedly attacked him under the influence of alcohol and prior enmity.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Police are examining the motive and sequence of events leading to the murder.

Fun with air pump ends friend’s life

A 22-year-old worker, Pavan Kumar, allegedly died after a co-worker pumped high-pressure air into his anus at a packing unit in Shadnagar, police said on Monday. The victim was a gas-filler at Vijaya Neha Pvt Ltd in Kishannagar.

Following the incident, Kumar collapsed and started bleeding from the mouth and nose. The police said the factory management reported the incident to the police who shifted the victim to the Osmania General Hospital.

Doctors told police the compressed air caused severe internal injuries, including pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum, and ruptured his intestines, leading to bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The victim, a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, was a resident of Yelliketam in Farooqnagar, Rangareddy district, and had been working at the firm for seven months.

Shadnagar station house officer K. Seetharam said a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the co-workers involved. Three persons were into custody for questioning, and two had been detained. Police informed the victim’s father Amar Lal and the body was sent to Uttar Pradesh after the postmortem at OGH.

Car driver arrested for wife’s murder

Midjil police of Mahbubnagar district have arrested one M. Chandrashekar who reportedly murdered his newly-wed wife and staged her death as suicide. They had been married eight months ago.

Police said Chandrashekar, on the night of April 3, was alleged to have murdered Sridevi at their house in Polkampally, Moosapet mandal. He placed the body in a gunny bag, carried it on his bike to nearby fields and hung it from a tree, said Midjil sub-inspector Venu.

Later, Chandrashekar phoned Sridevi’s brother claiming she had ended her life, the SI added. Chandrashekar fled afterwards, and the police tracked him down and arrested him.

Chandrashekar, a car driver, and Sridevi, a nurse, had married eight months ago against their parents’ wishes. Police recovered the knife used in the crime.

Retired man loses ₹36.69 lakh in online trading scam

A 64-year-old retired individual from Gachibowli has lost ₹36.69 lakh after falling prey to an online investment scam through a fraudulent share trading platform.

According to the victim, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number offering guidance on earning substantial profits in the stock market. He was asked to download a mobile application from the Google Play Store and register to begin trading.

Initially, the fraudsters convinced him to invest small amounts, crediting minor profits to gain his trust. He was then persuaded to invest larger sums with repeated assurances of high returns. In total, he transferred ₹36.69 lakh, believing he would receive over ₹1 crore.

When he attempted to withdraw the amount, the accused delayed the process and demanded an additional 10 per cent profit fee. Realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the cybercrime police. A case has been registered.

Pocso court sentences youth to seven years

A fast track Pocso Act court in Medak district has sentenced a 20 year old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for abducting a minor girl by luring her with false promises.

According to officials, the incident occurred in August 2020 under Narsapur police station limits when the accused deceived a Class 10 student and took her away. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case was registered and investigation taken up.

During the probe, police collected evidence and documented witness statements, which were later presented before the court. The investigating officer ensured that all material evidence was placed on record to establish the role of the accused.

During the trial, the public prosecutor argued the case while legal support was extended to the victim to ensure her confidence throughout the proceedings. Witnesses were examined, and their testimonies played a key role in securing the conviction.

After examining the evidence, the fast track Pocso court found the accused guilty and awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.

Police officials appreciated the coordinated efforts of the investigation and prosecution teams in ensuring justice in the case.

Pocso court sentences mason to five years

Special sessions judge for Pocso Act cases G. Uday Bhaskar Rao on Monday sentenced an accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 after he was found guilty of abusing five minors.

The accused, Abdul Salman (22), a mason, was arrested by Chandrayangutta police on January 29, 2020. Police said he lured five minor victims, aged between 5 and 9, into a hut near Ghouse Nagar where he allegedly showed them pornographic videos, physically restrained them, threatened them to remain silent, and then fled the scene.

City police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar appreciated the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring justice in the case.

Man found dead in KPHB hotel

A 29‑year‑old man died allegedly by suicide in a hotel room at KPHB on Monday after sending a message to his brother.

Police said Vanamala Lokesh, a native of Anantapur, had been unemployed for the past three years and was searching for a job. He was in a relationship with a woman and both families had agreed to their marriage.

Lokesh and the woman checked into a hotel in Addagutta under KPHB limits. After some time, Lokesh asked her to step out to get food. When she returned, she found the room locked from inside. Suspecting something was wrong, she alerted hotel staff and Lokesh’s friends.

The door was forcibly opened and Lokesh’s body was found. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Earlier, the woman’s parents, not finding her at home, assumed she might be at Lokesh’s house since the marriage was fixed. Lokesh’s brother informed them he was also not at home. While preparing to call him, the brother saw Lokesh’s message —“Miss you, bye”—along with his location.