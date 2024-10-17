Three persons killed in road accident in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Three persons died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding RTC bus at Pudoor gate in Vikarabad on Thursday morning.



While two persons died on the spot, one person died on the way to the hospital in Vikarabad. All the victims were residents of Medikonda village of Poddor mandal in Vikarabad.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a while when villagers turned up in large numbers to the spot. The police, however, intervened and dispersed the villagers and cleared the traffic.

The Vikarabad police booked a case against the RTC driver under relevant provisions of BNS and the bodies were shifted to government hospital in Vikarabad for an autopsy.