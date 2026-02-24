Three of Family Die by Suicide in Amberpet
Police suspect financial distress behind the tragic incident; probe underway
Representational Image
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three members of a family died by suicide in Amberpet on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Rama Raju (55), Madhavi (50) and Shashank (24). Police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the family may have taken the extreme step due to financial distress. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.