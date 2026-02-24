 Top
Telangana
24 Feb 2026 12:11 PM IST

Police suspect financial distress behind the tragic incident; probe underway

Three of Family Die by Suicide in Amberpet
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three members of a family died by suicide in Amberpet on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rama Raju (55), Madhavi (50) and Shashank (24). Police rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the family may have taken the extreme step due to financial distress. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.


