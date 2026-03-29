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Three Migrant Workers Killed in Bike Accident in Kamareddy

Telangana
29 March 2026 3:07 PM IST

Victims from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh died on the spot after speeding bike lost control near culvert in Kamareddy district

Three Migrant Workers Killed in Bike Accident in Kamareddy
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Three migrant workers were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district when the motorcycle they were travelling on went out of control and crashed off the road near a culvert at Rampur Gadda in Gandhari mandal on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred while the bike was heading towards Gandhari at high speed. The impact caused severe head and facial injuries, resulting in the death of all three on the spot.
The deceased were identified as Mukhia (21), Rahul (21) and Javed (22). Police said the three belonged to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and were working at a rice mill near Rampur Gadda.
Kamareddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
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