Three killed in road accident in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Three youth were killed in an accident at Thunikilla Thanda in Kandi mandal, Sangareddy, on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a bike hit a lorry from behind enroute to Hyderabad, killing all three on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, Naveen, and Abhishek, natives of Gangojipeta in Pulkal mandal. They were working at the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Kandi.

“They were going to work on a two-wheeler around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday when they rammed into a goods carrier vehicle enroute Hyderabad parked on roadside because of clutch failure,” police said.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem. A case has been registered against the truck driver and the investigation is on, police stated.



