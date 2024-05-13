Three killed as TSRTC bus rams into mobile tiffin centre in Jangoan

Warangal: Three persons died while a woman and a boy suffered serious injuries after a speeding TSRTC Garuda bus hit them near HP petrol filling station at Jangoan in erstwhile Warangal district on Monday.



The incident occurred when they were having breakfast at a mobile tiffin centre on the road near the fuel station. Death was instant for three persons while the woman and another boy suffered grievous injuries. Their condition was critical, according to police.

Preliminary information revealed that the accident could have occurred due to the rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. Due to the speed at which the bus hit them, the mobile tiffin centre was damaged with the gas cylinder and all the cooking utensils strewn all over on the roadside.