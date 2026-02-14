3 Killed as Jeep Hits Culvert in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Three persons, including two women, were killed and several others injured after a jeep they were travelling in rammed into a culvert at Thimmanapally in Oorkonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the group was on their way to Srisailam from Karnataka. There were 10 members in the vehicle at the time of the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Karnataka state. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.