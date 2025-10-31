Three Killed, 12 Injured as Lorry Rams Wedding Party Vehicle in Hanumakonda

A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday night near Gopalapur Crossroads in Elkathurthi mandal of Hanumakonda district. A lorry rammed into a Bolero vehicle carrying members of a wedding party, killing three people on the spot and injuring 12 others.

The injured were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Warangal, where the condition of five is said to be critical. Police identified the deceased as residents of Sudhanpalli village in Kuravi mandal. Their names are yet to be officially released.