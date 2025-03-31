Three Juveniles Ordered to Do Community Service for a Year

Hyderabad: Judge T. Madhavi, the fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) in Nampally, sentenced three minors to community service for a year under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act after being convicted in separate cases of theft and robbery.

In one case, two minors had stolen a mobile phone from a student near a cafe at Narayanguda in August 2023. The victim, a 17-year-old student, had handed over his phone for scanning the mobile hotspot, during which the two juveniles fled with the phone on a bike.

Following an investigation by Narayanguda police, the court found them guilty of theft and cheating.

Judge Madhavi ordered the minors to do community service on the first and third Wednesdays of every month, starting from April 9. One of the minors is to be deployed to the de-addiction centre in Saidabad and the other to the special home in Gajularamaram, under the supervision of the superintendent.

In another case, a juvenile was booked for attacking a man near a snooker parlour in Nallakunta in August 2022 and robbing his mobile phone and wallet.

Finding him guilty of robbery, Judge Madhavi ordered him to do community service at the Saidabad de-addiction centre on the third and fourth Tuesdays of each month, starting from April 15.

Both cases were prosecuted by assistant public prosecutor Anita Deshmukh.