Three Inter Students End Life After Failing in Supplementary Exam

Three students failing in the Inter Supplementary exam died of suicide.

Akshaya, an Inter Second year student belonging to CCC Naspur, Mancherial district, failed in Mathematics. She appeared for the supplementary exam but even in this, she failed. Frustrated over the failure, she ended her life.

Seventeen-year-old Guguloth Harika, of Das Thanda in Siddipet district, failed in Botany in her Inter First year. She appeared for the Supplementary exam and failed even in this exam. Distressed with the repeated failure, she hanged herself to death.

Venkataramana, 18, a student belonging to Mahabathpur in Sangareddy district, failed in the Inter Second year examination, following which he appeared with the Supplementary exams. But, he failed in the supplementary exam too. Unable to overcome the grief, he ended his life.