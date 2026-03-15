Three Hyderabad Senior Citizens Lose ₹4.4 Crore in Elaborate Cyber Scams

Hyderabad: Three senior citizens, two from Cyberabad and one residing within Malkajgiri commissionerate limits, lost a combined ₹4.4 crore in separate cybercrime cases, including one of the fake ‘digital arrest’ scam, according to complaints lodged this week.

In one case, a 62-year-old retired engineer from Ramachandrapuram was cheated of₹1.72 crore in an investment fraud and lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad cybercrime wing on March 12. He saw a message invited users to learn stock trading and victim joined a WhatsApp group named after a bank on January 9.

The victim said members were encouraged to invest in block trades, qualified institutional placement (QIP) stocks and IPO allotments using what was described as an institutional trading account. After initially transferring ₹5 lakh to a bank account, he continued making deposits.

Between January 14 and March 9, he carried out about 25 transactions, transferring a total of ₹1,71,74,000 to various bank accounts and UPI IDs shared by the accused. The platform allegedly displayed large profits and even allowed a `1,000 test withdrawal initially to gain his confidence.

The account later showed a value of ₹32.53 crore, supposedly generated through investments in IPOs. When he attempted to withdraw funds, he was asked to pay a ₹65 lakh commission, after which the withdrawal option became inactive.

In another case, a 76-year-old retired employee of All India Radio and Doordarshan residing in LB Nagar, alleged that he was cheated of ₹80 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam.

According to the complaint, he received a call on March 5, from a person claiming to be from the telecom department who alleged that a mobile number purchased in Mumbai on January 29 using his Aadhaar details had been used for illegal advertisements and harassment messages.

The fraudsters claimed that an FIR had been registered and that the case was being investigated by a purported CBI officer. Another person posing as a chief investigation officer joined the call.

The victim was forced to participate in a WhatsApp video call, where a person posing as a judge of a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court showed forged documents allegedly issued by the Supreme Court. Fearing arrest and legal consequences, he transferred ₹80 lakh to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The Malkajgiri cybercrime police have registered a case.

In the third case, a 69-year-old pensioner from Kukatpally, alleged that he lost `1.89 crore in an online crypto trading fraud.

According to a complaint lodged on March 12, the victim joined an AI-based trading service after seeing an advertisement on Instagram on November 20.

A woman identifying herself as Siddarth Maheswari contacted him claiming to be an investment advisor, and asked him to download a mobile app linked to the platform. He initially deposited ₹23,000 (about $250). The platform showed small profits and even allowed a $3 withdrawal, which increased his confidence.

By December 9, the account allegedly showed profits of $90,000, and when he attempted to withdraw $80,000, the platform demanded several charges including an 8 per cent conversion fee ($6,400), capital gains tax, transaction fee, gas fee, crypto tax, securities transaction tax (STT), swap charges, overseas transaction fee and declaration charges.

Despite making multiple payments, he was not allowed to withdraw the money. The Cyberabad cybercrime police have registered a case in this regard.

Woman, child dead in Borabanda tragedy

A woman allegedly killed her five year old son and attempted to kill her two year old daughter before dying by suicide in Borabanda on Friday night.

According to police, Satyavani lived in Borabanda with her husband Murali Venu, their two children aged five and two. The family was reportedly facing personal and family issues, and the woman is believed to have been suffering from depression.

Police said the incident occurred when Murali Venu had stepped out to take his father for dialysis treatment. During this time, Satyavani allegedly choked both her children before dying by suicide by hanging herself inside the house.

Local residents shifted all three to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the woman and her son dead. The two year old girl survived and is currently battling for life in hospital.

Security guard couple murdered in Patancheru

A couple working as security guards at a construction site in Indresham, Patancheru, were found murdered on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Somla Dasarath, 50, and his wife Manyamma, 46, both natives of Warangal. The couple had been working as guards at the site and were living in a hut nearby.

According to police, locals discovered the bodies inside the hut on Saturday morning and alerted the authorities. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been attacked with a centring rod, leading to their death on the spot.

The complaint in the case was lodged by their daughter Mounika, who is married and resides in Nizamabad. Police suspect the murder may be linked to family related issues, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

BTech student dies at Secunderabad Metro

A BTech student died allegedly by suicide at Secunderabad East Metro Rail station on Friday evening. Police identified the deceased as Nityateja, student of a private university located in Ghatkesar and resident of Boduppal. Locals found him lying injured on the ground and alerted authorities. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Inspector Madhu Kumar said the boy had spoken to his father shortly before the incident and appeared normal. He had told his parents he was going to a friend’s place in Ameerpet. “His parents are in shock. They said he was studying well and were not pressuring him for marks. He had, however, been talking to someone over the phone in recent days,” the inspector noted.

Man held for Hayathnagar murder

A suspicious death reported from Vinayakanagar colony in Hayathnagar was later confirmed as murder, with police arresting the victim’s husband on Saturday.

The deceased, Panasa Uma Rani, 39, was initially believed to have died after a fall at her residence around 7.30 am. Preliminary reports suggested she slipped while climbing a ladder to retrieve a broom from the bathroom ceiling, after a paint can allegedly fell. She was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Her daughters raised doubts over the circumstances, prompting further investigation. The body was shifted to Osmania mortuary for post mortem examination and a case was registered.

Police later took her husband, Anjaneyulu, into custody. On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to striking his wife on the head with a hammer. Investigators said frequent quarrels over financial issues, debts, and pressure to transfer assets to their children had led to the crime.

The accused has been arrested and remanded, with further investigation underway.

Police refute constable harassment claims

The Hyderabad police have dismissed allegations of harassment made by a suspended constable, calling them baseless and an attempt to divert attention from disciplinary action.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police said M. Yadagiri, posted at Jubilee Hills Zone Women Police Station, was suspended for serious misconduct and negligence. Officials cited repeated absence from roll calls, sleeping during duty hours, failure to follow uniform rules, and irresponsible behaviour.

Authorities also alleged that complaints had been received against him for demanding money from victims seeking counselling. Despite repeated warnings, his conduct reportedly did not improve, leading to his suspension by police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar.

Soon after receiving the suspension orders, Yadagiri circulated a selfie video on WhatsApp groups claiming harassment and threatening suicide. Police described the video as a “drama” aimed at blackmailing authorities and covering up misconduct.

Officials noted this was not the first time Yadagiri had made such claims, pointing to similar controversies during his postings at SR Nagar Traffic police station and Moghalpura police station.

The department said it would not tolerate indiscipline within the force and urged the public not to believe the “fabricated” video circulating on social media.



