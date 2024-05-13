Three generations unite to cast vote in Hyderabad



Delving deeper, the 98-year-old, Vasireddy Rajyalaxmi, braving the odds visited the Srinagar Colony polling booth in the city on Monday to cast her vote. She was accompanied by her grandchild, Shanmukh Malempati, a first time voter. The pair has caught the eye of many at the booth leaving then in wonder.

The duo came together with their family members including Dr Amaresh Malempati, Dr Geetha Nag Asree and Bharati Vasireddy marking a three generational participation in the election.



Meanwhile, Telangana has recorded a voter turn out of 40.38 percent till 1:30 PM, while Hyderabad logged only 19.37 percent.