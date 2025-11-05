Three from Telangana Killed, Two Injured in Car-Van Collision in Karnataka

Hyderabad: A temple trip ended in tragedy when three people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a van at Hallikhed in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen (40), Rachappa (45), and Kasinath (60) — all residents of Jagannathapur in Narayankhed mandal, Sangareddy district.

According to police, the victims were returning home after offering prayers at the Dattatreya Temple in Ganagapur when the tragic accident occurred.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were shifted for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.