Hyderabad: Three foreign nationals were deported by the city police for visa violations and involvement in suspicious activities.

While working on a tip-off about some illegal activities, the Panjagutta police found that the three were continuing to stay in India even after expiry of their visas. They reportedly were involved in flesh trade, said S.M. Vijay Kumar, DCP (West Zone).

They included Karmo Martin P, who came to India from Liberia on a student visa in 2019. Martin, a student of Nizam College from 2020 to 2023, kept extending his visa on the pretext of having backlogs. However, 10 days back he was detained at CCS Basheerbagh as per the orders of the foreign research republic office (FRRO) Shamshabad and deported to his country on February 26.

Ugandan P. Kabatuku Mary came to India on December 17, 2024 on a medical visa for treatment at Apollo hospitals, Jubilee Hills. On verification, it was found out that she never visited the said hospital and was allegedly involved in flesh trade, Vijay Kumar said. She was detained and deported to Uganda on Tuesday.

Cole Johnson, also from Liberia, came to India in 2022 to study at AV college. On verification, it was found that he had not taken admission at the said college and was overstaying in India. Also suspected to be involved in flesh trade, Johnson was kept at the detention centre in CCS Basheerbagh before being deported on Wednesday.

Panjagutta police station SHO B. Shobhan and his team verified documents of the three and coordinated with FRRO to duly complete the deportation process, DCP said.