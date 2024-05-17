Hyderabad: Three family members in Suryapet district drew ire of villagers after they refused to perform the last rites of their mother following dispute among them over sharing her cash and gold ornaments.



Eighty-year-old woman, Lakshamma died of health problems at her residence at Kandulawarigudem in the district. On coming to know about her death, Lakshamma’s son and two daughters came to Kandulawarigudem. Instead of performing her funeral, the trio quarreled with each other over sharing Rs.21 lakh in cash and 20 tulas gold ornaments belonging to Lakshamma.

As the trio could come to a conclusion on sharing cash and ornaments equally, they refused to perform the funeral. They then approached the village elders to settle the dispute. As the dispute remained unsettled even in front of village elders, the three family members continued to delay the process of performing the last rites for the last two days.

The body was kept in a freezer box to prevent it from getting deteriorated. Irate villagers strongly condemned the apathetic attitude of the three family members and demanded that the family immediately perform the funeral or else face action from villagers.