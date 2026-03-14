Three Dead After Crane Collapses into Well in Bhupalpally

Bhupalpally: In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives after a crane collapsed into an agricultural well in the Bhupalpally district.

The incident took place in Korikishala village, located within the Mogullapally mandal. According to the reports, the workers were in the process of desilting an agricultural well. During the operation, the crane's suspension wire accidentally snapped, causing the heavy machinery to plunge directly into the well.

The victims, who died on the spot due to the impact, have been identified as Devarao and Abhilash, both residents of Korikishala, and Saidayya, a resident of nearby Pidisilla.

Local police have registered a case regarding the accident and are currently conducting an investigation into the exact circumstances that led to the cable snapping.