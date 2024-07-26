Three-Day TCT India 2024 Conference Kicks Off

Hyderabad: TCT India 2024, a three-day conference featuring around 1,200 cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons from across India, south Asia and abroad, was inaugurated at the HICC, Hyderabad on Friday. The event is organised by FACTS Foundation, a non-profit of Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons, in association with Apollo Hospitals and Cardiovascular Research Foundation, (CRF) USA.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group and will end on Sunday. Distinguished faculty including 100 from India and 30 from abroad will showcase the latest advances in interventional cardiology.

Dr A. Sreenivas Kumar, speaking on the occasion, said, "This is now the largest conference of interventional cardiologists. Several special techniques to deal with cardiac problems which hitherto needed surgery can be done today by interventional cardiology, through minor aperture, saving the patient from trauma, morbidity, and mortality.”

“In the past when arteries were totally blocked, surgery was mandatory, now there are special techniques to clear the blocked arteries, several such new techniques will be demonstrated and deliberated in this conference," Dr Kumar said.

The conference will feature nine live cases from the USA, Germany and Australia and 12 live inbox cases from various centres in India. These will be followed by live case learning points, interactions and related lectures including interesting topics like future of structural heart interventions; role of newer devices and interventions in heart failure management; lifestyle and medical therapies for hypertension and more.