Three Day Custody For Moinabad Drug Case Accused

Hyderabad: A local court has allowed the Moinabad police to take custody of three accused, including former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, in the Moinabad farmhouse drug case for investigating into alleged consumption of drugs and firing towards police teams.

The main accused in the case are Pilot Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Delhi-based businessman Namith Sharma. While Putta Mahesh Kumar was granted station bail, the three other accused are currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail. They will be taken into police custody after they undergo medical tests.

Senior officials said the custody will help them to establish the purpose of the farmhouse meeting and examine allegations that the accused intended to open fire at police teams. Police said the questioning would focus on linking evidence and clarifying gaps in the case.

Officials said there will be no separate questioning by EAGLE teams, as they are part of the SIT. The probe will focus on the source of the drugs and their consumption, police said.

Investigators suspect that Rohit Reddy provided contacts for procuring drugs. Police said one Silveri Suresh allegedly sourced cocaine, while another accused, Athar, allegedly procured MDMA from a security guard at an apartment. The role of two additional accused, including a driver linked to Rohit Reddy or Ritesh Reddy, is also under investigation.