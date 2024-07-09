Top
Three-Day Annual Festivities Begin at Balkampet Yellamma Temple

DC Correspondent
8 July 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Thousands of people from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, many leaders and VIPs are expected to witness the main kalyanam ritual of the Renukadevi Ammavari Kalyanotsavam at Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devalayam, which is popularly known as Balkampet Yellamma temple, here on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Thousands of people from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, many leaders and VIPs are expected to witness the main kalyanam ritual of the Renukadevi Ammavari Kalyanotsavam at Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devalayam, which is popularly known as Balkampet Yellamma temple, here on Tuesday.

The three-day annual festival began on a grand note on Monday with the main event ‘Edurukolu’ being held in the evening. The bedecked presiding deity was presented with silk clothes amid ‘Vedic’ chanting.

Apart from police personnel posted at the temple, many volunteers ensured a smooth flow of devotees, many of whom offered coconuts and silk saris to the deity

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kalyanam ritual Renuka devi devotees Balkampet Yellamma temple 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
