Three companies get notices in HCA graft probe

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notices to three firms in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad cricket Association (HCA).

Representatives of these firms — Body Drench, Sara Sports and Excellent Enterprises — have been asked to appear before the agency for questioning.

The ED notice comes days after officials questioned former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and recorded his statement.

These three companies supplied sports material to HCA a few years ago. The ED initiated a probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with alleged corruption.