Three companies get notices in HCA graft probe
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notices to three firms in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad cricket Association (HCA).
Representatives of these firms — Body Drench, Sara Sports and Excellent Enterprises — have been asked to appear before the agency for questioning.
The ED notice comes days after officials questioned former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and recorded his statement.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
