Three Children Injured in Fall at Rashtrapati Nilayam Fest

Hyderabad: Three children were injured in a fall near the fountain area, a major attraction of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, on Sunday. The area was cordoned off immediately. An told Deccan Chronicle that medical teams provided treatment t the children.

There was a huge turn-out on the last day of the event. Children and elderly visitors found it difficult to navigate through the crowds of people shopping and others standing by to view the products.

The other galleries of Rashtrapati Nilayam, which were kept open for public viewing, also saw long queues, with visitors being guided carefully in a line-by-line manner by security personnel.

T. Krithika, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, said, “We have come here with our children and have had the chance to experience the galleries and ancient photographs, which they can remember by viewing. Also, it is open only once a year and we get a chance to meet all cultural people through their stalls.”

E Sandhya, a fashion design students, turned up to buy products for their projects. “The Goa stall had interesting things within our budgets,” she said.

Though dustbins were arranged across the venue, parts of the Nilayam were seen littered with wrappers. Parking became another major issue, with student volunteers managing the area having a difficult time as the parking lot filled up quickly.