Three Arrested in Hyderabad for Snatching Mobile Phone; Bike Leads to Arrest

Hyderabad: The west zone task force and Madhuranagar police arrested three persons and recovered stgolen mobile phone from their possession. The accused were identified as Parsa Rahul of Begumpet, Dondu Rakesh of Chandanagar and Mutyala Ajay Reddy, driver with a ride-hailing app. The trio had attacked a student, M. Naveen, and snatched his mobile phone at about 2 am on September 26. The accused were identified through their bike registration number.





