 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Three Arrested in Hyderabad for Snatching Mobile Phone; Bike Leads to Arrest

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Sep 2024 9:04 PM GMT
Three Arrested in Hyderabad for Snatching Mobile Phone; Bike Leads to Arrest
x
The west zone task force and Madhuranagar police arrested three persons and recovered stgolen mobile phone from their possession. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The west zone task force and Madhuranagar police arrested three persons and recovered stgolen mobile phone from their possession. The accused were identified as Parsa Rahul of Begumpet, Dondu Rakesh of Chandanagar and Mutyala Ajay Reddy, driver with a ride-hailing app. The trio had attacked a student, M. Naveen, and snatched his mobile phone at about 2 am on September 26. The accused were identified through their bike registration number.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana crime news Hyderabad crime news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick