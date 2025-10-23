3 Arrested in Hyderabad Cow Vigilante Shooting

Hyderabad: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting of Govrakshak Bidla Prashanth kumar near Pocharam IT Corridor on Hyderabad’s outskirts on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Qureshi, Hassanbin Mosin, and Kuruva Srinivas, while another accused, Mohammad Haneef Qureshi, remains absconding, according to Rachakonda police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Yamnampally when Ibrahim and his associates intercepted Sonu Singh’s vehicle. Sonu Singh, known as a Govrakshak (cow protector) and informer for Hindu groups against illegal cattle transport, was confronted by the accused. A heated argument ensued, with Ibrahim accusing Singh of informing Hindu organizations and the Goraksha Dal about their activities. The altercation escalated, leading Ibrahim to open fire, discharging two rounds before fleeing the scene.

Sonu Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors successfully removed a bullet from his body. His condition is reported to be stable.

In response, BJP leaders including Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay, and Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao condemned the attack and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Items Seized from the Accused

One country-made pistol and a car has been seized from the accused. Two empty 5 mm cartridges and cigarette buds recovered at the crime scene, the police said.