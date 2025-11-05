3 Arrested for Misbehaving with Senior Citizen at Lakdikapul Metro Station

Hyderabad: The Saifabad Police have arrested three persons for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting a senior citizen at the Lakdikapul Metro Rail Station.

According to police, a 62-year-old man boarded the metro train at Ameerpet Station, where three youths were occupying seats reserved for senior citizens. When he politely requested them to vacate the seats, they allegedly abused him in filthy language and misbehaved.

The situation escalated when the train reached Lakdikapul Station. The trio reportedly pushed the complainant onto the metro rail track, causing him injuries. The victim immediately informed the police about the incident.

Following the complaint, Saifabad Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused were identified, arrested, and during questioning, confessed to their involvement. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused has been identified as Sivvala Sunil Kumar (32), Sivvala Rajesh (34) and Kalishetti Ashok (34).