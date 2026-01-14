Three Arrested for Drugging, Cheating Rice Traders

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad IV Town police arrested three members of a gang for cheating people in the guise of a rice business by drugging their victims. The arrested were identified as Batha Prasadam, Narsinga Rao and Rudra Yadav.

IV Town police station officer S. Satish Kumar and sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar said the arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Srinivas. According to police, the accused lured him with false promises related to a rice business and met him at Vamsi International Hotel, where they allegedly mixed intoxicant tablets into the beer he consumed.

After he became unconscious, the accused allegedly stole two gold rings, a gold chain and some cash from him. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence. Police seized some cash and mobile phones from them. The accused also revealed that the stolen gold ornaments had been pledged with a person identified as Srinivas Gupta in Hyderabad.

Police further said the investigation revealed that the accused had earlier committed several offences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Advising the public to be cautious, police warned people not to trust strangers offering lucrative business deals and not to consume drinks offered by unknown persons, to avoid loss of valuables.



