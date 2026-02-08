 Top
Three Arrested for Attempted Murder of Rowdy-Sheeter in Jagadgirigutta

Telangana
8 Feb 2026 11:31 PM IST

Arrested.(File Photo)

Hyderabad:Police arrested three persons on Saturday for allegedly attempting to murder Prashanth Reddy, a rowdy-sheeter from the Jeedimetla area, during a group clash in the Jagadgirigutta police limits.

The arrested persons were identified as Erpula Sai Kumar alias ‘Stoner’ Sai, Vallapu Sampath Kumar, and Manjala Aditya. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said special surveillance is being maintained on rowdy-sheeters as part of preventive measures to ensure peace and public safety in the area.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

