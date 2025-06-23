 Top
Three Acre Land Allotted for Christian Graveyard in Kazipet

Telangana
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 10:16 PM IST



The Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation stated that the state government had allotted a three-acre plot in Kazipet mandal for a Christian community graveyard. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation stated that the state government had allotted a three-acre plot in Kazipet mandal for a Christian community graveyard. The Hanamkonda district collector has issued orders to hand over the land, he said. Corporation chairman Deepak John said Kazipet has a large Christian population and that the allotment fulfils a long-pending demand, made possible after the Congress government came to power.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
