Three Acre Land Allotted for Christian Graveyard in Kazipet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Christian Minorities Finance Corporation stated that the state government had allotted a three-acre plot in Kazipet mandal for a Christian community graveyard. The Hanamkonda district collector has issued orders to hand over the land, he said. Corporation chairman Deepak John said Kazipet has a large Christian population and that the allotment fulfils a long-pending demand, made possible after the Congress government came to power.