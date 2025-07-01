THRC Takes Serious Note Of Explosion In Sigachi Pharma Industries

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (THRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of the powerful explosion at Sigachi Industries Limited at Pashamylaram in Sangareddy district and sought a detailed report from the officials by July 30.

Expressing concern over the massive explosion and fire at Sigachi Industries Limited yesterday claiming 42 lives and injuries to 35 workers, the Commission took a serious note of alleged lapses in industrial safety and violations of workers' rights.

It gave notices to authorities concerned including the District Collector, Commissioner of Labour, Director General of Fire Services, and Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, calling for detailed reports by July 30.

In the second case, the Commission took cognizance of a tragic suicide of Jarpula Parashuram, a farmer from Dharmathanda, Kusumanchi Mandal in Khammam district, as reported in a vernacular daily newspaper allegedly due to financial distress over his comatose daughter’s treatment and land-related issues.

A notice has been issued to the Khammam district Collector, seeking a report on provision of free medical aid, social-economic support to the family, and reasons for non-issuance of the pattadar passbook.