TGHRC Takes Serious Note of Anganwadi Teacher’s Brutal Attack on Boy in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Thursday perused the alleged brutal physical assault on a three and a half-year old boy by an Anganwadi Teacher, Rani, at the Anganwadi centre at Venkatapur Village in Ellareddypet Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district.

The minor child was allegedly beaten mercilessly on the pretext of mischief, resulting in serious injuries including swelling of the right eye and multiple injuries on hands and legs, necessitating hospitalization at Sircilla.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, the police booked a criminal case, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated by the District Welfare Officer and CDPO.

The allegations, if proved, disclose grave violations of the fundamental human rights of the child, particularly the Right to Life, Dignity, Safety and Protection guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, besides other child protection laws.

The incident raises serious concerns regarding the safety and protection of children in Anganwadi centres. Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the vulnerability of the victim child, the Commission is of the view that the matter warrants immediate intervention and monitoring.

Accordingly, the Commission took suo-motu cognizance of the matter and asked the Rajanna Sircilla district Collector to submit a detailed report on the incident by the next date of hearing explaining the present health condition and medical status of the child, action taken against the Anganwadi teacher, both criminal and departmental, status of police investigation and FIR, and preventive and remedial measures initiated to ensure child safety in all Anganwadi centres on March 9 at 11 am.