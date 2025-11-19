Thraya To Bring Waldorf Education To Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thraya, a Waldorf-inspired school, was inaugurated on Tuesday by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The founders of Thraya, Meenu Talasila and Bharath Pavuluri, along with Nirmala Diaz, founder of Sloka – The Hyderabad Waldorf School, US-based entrepreneur and investor Kumar Yamani, teachers, and parents, participated in the ceremony.

Waldorf education, practised worldwide for more than a century, emphasises imagination, nature, rhythm, and hands-on learning. Thraya aims to bring this philosophy into the Indian education and Hyderabad context with an artistic and thoughtful educational approach. In line with Waldorf principles, the school has developed a curriculum that aligns with a child’s natural growth and developmental rhythm.

Thraya’s campus — designed to inspire children to discover, create, thrive, and cultivate a deep reverence for nature — features native plants, fruiting and vegetable trees, naturally lit and ventilated classrooms, and spaces that support farming experiences. The campus also includes a full-service kitchen that prepares nutritious meals daily.

Speaking at the inauguration, the founders said that Thraya’s intent is to build a nurturing learning community where education is both meaningful and joyful, allowing every child to learn and grow at their own pace. They added that Thraya aims to evolve into a model of holistic education in Hyderabad, honouring childhood and helping children thrive in a dynamic, ever-changing world.