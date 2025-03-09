Thousands Run for Women Empowerment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 people participated in 'Run For Action’, organised at People’s Plaza on Saturday to mark 'International Women's Day'. Minister Dr Dansari Anasuya Seethakka and Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand flagged off the 5K and 2K runs.

Seethakka wished all participants on the occasion and asked everyone to pursue mental and physical empowerment.

She recalled how equality in pay led to the United Nations declaring March 8 as International Women's Day. "There is no difference between women and men, everyone is equal," Seethakka said.

She lauded the city police for organising the runs. "People are coming to Hyderabad from across nations for jobs, employment and business. The police department provides safety and security in the community," the Mulugu MLA said.

Anand asked the participants to take an oath against vices like alcohol and drugs. "In recent times, alcoholism has ruined our lives. It reduces our dignity. This society should be sensitised to get rid of drugs. Therefore, on the occasion of International Women's Day, we all pledge to stay away from intoxicants, drugs and drinks,” said Anand.

"The slogan for this women's day is 'accelerated action'. Taking prompt action on women's safety is needed,” Anand said.

“Of the 18,000 police personnel in the Hyderabad commissionerate, 30 per cent are women. On this occasion, four woman inspectors have been appointed as station house officers for law and order and traffic," he said.

"Women are contributing significantly in all prominent sectors of the country while taking care of their family responsibilities, so there is a need to recognise their importance today," he said. Winners of the 5K run and 2K runs were awarded in the presence of senior officials Vikram Singh Mann, P. Vishwaprasad, Joel Davis and Parimala Hana Nutan.