Thousands of Ganesha Idols Immersed in Telangana

Hyderabad: From the majestic 69-foot Bada Ganesh idol to lakhs of smaller ones in homes and thousands of idols of different sizes and shapes set up in pandals, Hyderabad, and Telangana, bade farewell to Ganapati on Saturday to the beats of drums and pulsating music.

Devotees came in their lakhs in two-wheelers and cars, mini-lorries and trailer trucks, carrying with their idols of their favourite deity, or simply to glory in the biggest show of the year. From the mammoth ‘Baahubali’ Crane 4 that gently lowered the Bada Ganesh idol into the Hussainsagar to civic workers softly easing smaller idols into baby ponds, it was a festival not to forget. The distribution of prasad by individual families and pandal organisers was an event in itself.

Thanks to meticulous planning by senior officials and the efforts of thousands of staff, the massive exercise passed with clockwork precision.

This year’s nimajjanam was a cultural mosaic. Along the procession routes, celebrations showcased unity in diversity — from the colourful attire of devotees to decorated vehicles, bands and dance troupes. Northeast’s Bihu, Maharashtrian folk dances, Punjabi Bhangra and Hyderabad’s own Teen Maar beats kept people on their feet. At Saroornagar lake, artists from Banaras dressed as Naga Sadhus danced to the delight of crowds.

Hundreds of theme-based idols added to the spectacle: Operation Sindoor, a Ganesh with a plough, another holding planets symbolising the solar system, one adorned entirely with decorative stones and another mounted on a bullock cart driven by a man dressed as Lord Shiva. It was a sheer feast!

Families also turned the festival into a show of togetherness. Many wore traditional attire, flaunting colourful pagdis and dressing in matching clothes. Vehicles were decorated with balloons, ribbons and colour paper, with idols placed on bonnets as music blared from speakers. Families danced in circles around their cars, applied gulal and clicked dozens of pictures before heading to immersion sites.

At Hussainsagar, families lingered after their own immersions to watch bigger idols lowered into the lake. Many took selfies with the towering Khairatabad idol as it was lifted by cranes. “I came all the way from Warangal as I missed the darshan of the Khairatabad Ganesh in the pandal. I wanted to seek blessings during immersion day,” said P. Jayanth.

Even as many city roads emptied out, the 303-km-long procession routes remained packed with devotees chanting “Ganapati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa” and “Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai.” Children added to the colour, carrying masks, balloons, flutes, bubble wands and noisy plastic toys to entertain themselves and others.

Residents along the procession routes pitched in by setting up stalls and serving buttermilk, pulihora and payasam to devotees. At several points, cultural stages were erected where artistes performed songs. Hosts with microphones welcomed each procession, announcing the names of mandap organisers displayed on banners and flex boards tied to trucks.

Many processions followed set patterns: paper blower machines showered confetti in front of idols, bands played at the head of trucks, while sound systems at the rear blasted devotional and popular tunes.

All of this unfolded under heavy security. Over 30,000 police personnel were deployed, supported by 1,000 CCTV cameras, aerial surveillance through multiple drones and baby ponds manned by staff. Around 15,000 sanitation workers worked in three shifts to keep the city functional. Cranes and traffic diversions were managed by line departments. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally inspected arrangements at NTR Marg around 4 pm.