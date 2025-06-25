Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras Arrive in Hyderabad for Ashara Mubaraka

Hyderabad:Thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members from across the world are arriving at Hyderabad and Secunderabad for the annual Ashara Mubaraka congregations.

Although the main event is being held in Chennai, the leader of worldwide Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin chose Hyderabad and Secunderabad as satellite centres for live broadcasts of the sermons.

Ashara Mubaraka, observed from the 10th to 13th of Muharram, is a period of remembrance for Prophet Muhammad, his grandson Imam Husain, and their family. Community members of the Dawoodi Bohras gather during this time to reflect on values like justice, truth, and humanity.



Around 22,000 Dawoodi Bohras are expected to attend events from June 27 to July 5 at Saifee Masjid, Ezzi Masjid, Hussaini Alam and Imperial Garden in the city. Other Dawoodi Bohra centres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will also broadcast the sermons in their local community centres, alongside an overseas venue of Colombo.

Ammar Shakir, coordinator of the program, said “Together, through a shared effort, the Dawoodi Bohras aim to uphold the very teachings of selflessness, unity, and devotion to a higher purpose that are being reflected upon during Ashara Mubaraka.”

