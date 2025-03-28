Thousands grieve death of pastor

Hyderabad:Thousands of Christians gathered to mourn Pastor Praveen Pagadala, whose death in a motor accident under suspicious circumstances has sent shockwaves through the community. The preacher — renowned as an anchor, mythological critic, writer, speaker, and analyst — was en route to Rajahmundry from Hyderabad on a motorbike when his body was discovered near Kovuru on Tuesday.

Pagadala’s funeral service was held on Thursday at the Centenary Baptist Church, where Christian leaders offered condolences and remembered him as a man of deep faith and knowledge. The service, open to the public, featured several special prayers and impassioned eulogies describing the loss as immeasurable for both the Christian community and beyond.



After the service, his body was carried in a solemn procession from the church at the Secunderabad clock tower to St John’s Cemetery near the Parade Ground. The procession, marked by thousands of followers chanting slogans.



Community leaders have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death. CA. Daniel Adams, NCIC president, stated, “My association with him goes back many years. He was a man of knowledge and deep faith. His passing at the age of 45 is a great tragedy.” Shanker Luke, vice-chairman of the minority corporation, added, “He was a great Christian leader whose messages, blending scientific insights and the word of God, touched countless families.”



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a probe into the pastor’s death.





