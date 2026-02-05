Thousands Bid Farewell to Quadri

Hyderabad: Thousands of AIMIM party workers and admirers bid farewell to senior leader and four-time MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was serving as the party’s general secretary at the time of his demise.

The Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Masjid-e-Wazeer Ali, Chandulal Baradari, and Quadri was laid to rest at Masjid-e-Hazrat Syed Mohiuddin Pasha in Noorkhan Bazaar on Wednesday.

Politicians across the spectrum in Telangana offered condolences, while AIMIM cadres remembered him as a committed disciplinarian and loyal leader who devoted his life to public service and the welfare of Hyderabad’s people.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the funeral.