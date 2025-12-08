This Grama Panchayat Elections Were a Memory Forever Some GPs and Wards in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The gram panchayat election in the villages listed for submergence by waters of the Dindi lift irrigation scheme (DLIS) have a poignant ring. These polls will be last before the waters consume the homes of the voters.

In Marriguda mandal, the Venkepally panchayat of 540 families and 916 voters was submerged by the DLIS’ Shivannagudem reservoir. There are two candidates for the sarpanch post and 13 for the eight wards. People from Cenkepally are yet to shifted as a part of relief and rehabilitation Package.

Narsireddygudem of Shivannagudem was a hamlet with 360 voters. All 289 families have left the village and are staying in rented houses in surrounding villages.

There are three contestants for the Cherlagudem ward, part of the Ramreddypally panchayat of 10 wards. The residents are continuing as voters of the panchayat.

Lakshmanapuram and Lakshmanaouram thanda hamlets of Swamula Lingotam panchayat and Eedulagandhi ward of Kistarampally fall under the submergence area of the DLIS’ Kistarampally reservoir. They contained 124 houses and 430 voters. Two candidates were contesting for each two wards. Eedulagandi had 30 houses and 98 voters.

As these placed were notified as submergence areas, rules do not allow for sanction of funds for development work. Still, competition has not decreased for the forthcoming elections.

B. Venkateshwarlu of Narsimhulagudem said these elections were a unique as they would never vote in another poll from the village. “The name of Narsimhulagudem would disappear from the records as all families have left the village. The elections are an emotional moment,” he said.

Marrigudem mandal parishad development officer Munnaiah informed that elections were being conducting at the Venkepally gram panchayat as per rules even though they were submerged.