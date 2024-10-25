 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Thirupathanna Files a Petition in Apex Court Seeking Bail

Telangana
DC Correspondent
24 Oct 2024 6:52 PM GMT
Thirupathanna Files a Petition in Apex Court Seeking Bail
x
Earlier, the High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Thirupatanna after the police filed a counter stating that the investigation was going on and objected to grant bail to the accused officer. Challenging the High Court decision, Thirupatanna approached the Supreme Court. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Suspended additional superintendent of police Mekala Thirupatanna, arrested in connection with the phone-tapping case during the BRS government tenure, on Thursday filed a petition before the apex court seeking bail. Thirupatanna is lodged in the central prison here.

The apex court asked the police to file a counter in connection with the petition and posted the arguments to October 27.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Thirupatanna after the police filed a counter stating that the investigation was going on and objected to grant bail to the accused officer. Challenging the High Court decision, Thirupatanna approached the Supreme Court.

The police have arrested four senior police officers — G. Praneeth Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna — in connection with the phone tapping case. Bhujanga Rao has obtained bail on medical grounds.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News Supreme Court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick