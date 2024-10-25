Thirupathanna Files a Petition in Apex Court Seeking Bail

Hyderabad: Suspended additional superintendent of police Mekala Thirupatanna, arrested in connection with the phone-tapping case during the BRS government tenure, on Thursday filed a petition before the apex court seeking bail. Thirupatanna is lodged in the central prison here.

The apex court asked the police to file a counter in connection with the petition and posted the arguments to October 27.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the bail petition filed by Thirupatanna after the police filed a counter stating that the investigation was going on and objected to grant bail to the accused officer. Challenging the High Court decision, Thirupatanna approached the Supreme Court.

The police have arrested four senior police officers — G. Praneeth Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna — in connection with the phone tapping case. Bhujanga Rao has obtained bail on medical grounds.