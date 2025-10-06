3rd Petition Filed in HC Seeking GO 9 Suspension

Hyderabad: A third writ petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking suspension of GO Ms. No. 9, dated September 26, which grants 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes (BCs) community in the upcoming panchayat raj elections.

The latest petition, moved by S. Laxmaiah, general secretary of the Sri Madiwala Machadeva Rajakula Sangham, Dharur, Vikarabad district, and C. Shanthappa, advocate from Hyderabad, contended that the state government had failed to allocate category-wise reservations for the BCs communities — under A, B, C, D, and E groups — as mandated under Section 9(4) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

Citing the Anantharaman Commission report, the petitioners argued that sub-classification within BCs was essential to ensure equitable representation. They claimed that dominant the BC groups such as Munuru Kapu, Mudiraj, Yadava, and Gouds had benefited disproportionately, while smaller BC communities remained deprived.

The petitioners sought suspension of the GO and a direction to the government to recategorise BC reservations before holding elections. The Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of BC welfare, panchayat raj, general administration, law and legislative departments, the Chief Electoral Officer, the State Election Commission, and the Vikarabad district collector are named as respondents.

The plea is likely to be heard on October 8 along with earlier petitions filed by B. Madhav Reddy and Goreti Venkatesh.