Thippiri Tirupati Appointed as CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Secretary

Hyderabad: Thippiri Tirupati, alias Dev, has been appointed as the Central Committee Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) following the death of Nambala Kesava Rao. Tirupati, a native of the undivided Karimnagar district, joined the Maoist movement in 1983 and gradually rose from the rank of a cadre member to the top leadership position.

Currently serving as a Central Committee member and militia in-charge, Tirupati has been associated with several Maoist operations. He carries a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head. Notably, he was involved in the 2010 Dantewada attack on CRPF personnel that left several jawans dead.

With his elevation, Maoist leadership has placed its trust in an experienced hand to steer the organisation at a critical time.