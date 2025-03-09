Thippapur-Vemulawada 2nd Bridge to Be Ready in 6 Months

Karimnagar:Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas announced that the construction of the second bridge connecting Thippapur to Vemulawada would be completed within six months. He made this announcement after laying the foundation stone alongside District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, on Sunday. The bridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.85 crore.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Aadi Srinivas credited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha for their instrumental roles in obtaining funds essential for regional development.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 700 crore in Vemulawada, including road widening projects valued at Rs 47 crore, construction of a daily annadana satram at Rs 35 crore, and an extensive expansion of the local temple aimed at improving access for devotees.

MLA Srinivas also highlighted ongoing key projects, including the Marripelli Reservoir, Kalikota Suramma Cheruvu Reservoir, Lachapet Reservoir, and the Chandurthi Motkaravupet road, emphasizing swift progress on all fronts. He assured appropriate compensation for residents affected by land acquisitions for bridges and railway lines.

Further developments were announced, including the establishment of a new vegetable market costing Rs 80 lakh on the second bypass road in Vemulawada, completion of pending bridge projects in Konaraopet Mandal, and a new walking track at Gangamma temple.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha appreciated MLA Srinivas for his persistent efforts in initiating the bridge project, which had been stalled for nearly a decade. The Collector acknowledged the MLA's effective coordination in securing government funding and facilitating departmental cooperation and land acquisitions necessary for project advancement. He also praised local authorities and departments for their collaborative efforts.