Thieves Target 3 Temples in One Night

KARIMNAGAR: A series of temple burglaries was reported in Karimnagar and Jagtial districts, with unidentified persons targeting three shrines in a single night on Saturday and decamping with valuables worth about ₹5 lakh.

In Karimnagar district, burglars broke into Yellamma and Peddamma temples on the outskirts of Kondapaka village in Veenavanka mandal. Police said the accused forced open the main doors and took away gold ornaments from the deities and cash from hundis. The loss is estimated at around ₹3 lakh.

In a similar incident in Jagtial district, thieves targeted the Renuka Yellamma Temple at Kondapur village in Endapalli mandal. The theft was noticed on Sunday morning when the priest found the temple doors open and ornaments missing, along with hundi cash.

Police teams, including Clues Teams and dog squads, have been deployed at both locations to collect evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined in connection with the Kondapur incident.